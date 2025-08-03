Punjab to open 200 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking total number to 1,081: CM Mann

Chandigarh, Aug 3 To impart quality health services, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced the government would open 200 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking the total number of such clinics to 1,081.

Addressing the gathering at a function to mark inauguration of WhatsApp Chatbot for 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, the Chief Minister said “it is a historic day in the healthcare sector of Punjab as a total of 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state have been connected to a WhatsApp Chatbot”.

He said these clinics cater to nearly 70,000 patients daily and in today’s digital age, the WhatsApp Chatbot will be most beneficial for patients. Mann said this initiative is expected to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare services.

The Chief Minister said as approximately 90 per cent of Punjabis own a smartphone, they can now be directly reached through WhatsApp.

He said patients would now receive complete health-related information via WhatsApp and doctor’s prescription slips would be accessible through the chatbot.

CM Mann said diagnostic test reports would also be shared and patients would receive reminders about their next consultation dates from the doctor.

The Chief Minister said regular WhatsApp updates will be provided on care for elderly people with diabetes or blood pressure, pregnant women, and newborns.

He said it would eliminate the need for patients to physically store prescriptions or medications, as they can access the information anytime on WhatsApp.

Most importantly, Mann said, the patients can instantly share their reports with family members or consult another doctor through WhatsApp.

The Chief Minister said the Health Department will also maintain a digital database of patients, their ailments, and treatments.

He said Punjab would soon be launching 200 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to ensure quality healthcare services for all, adding the government is committed to providing free medical treatment to every citizen.

CM Mann said Punjab is also the first state in the country to implement the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana’, which provides medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family.

The Chief Minister said in the manifestos of previous governments, there was no mention of the health sector, due to which people were left to fend for themselves.

He said the situation had deteriorated to the point where patients suffering from serious illnesses in villages did not even want to seek treatment because the high cost of treatment made them hesitant to push their families into debt.

Mann said it is the duty of governments to provide quality health services free of cost, and that they are fulfilling this responsibility with dedication.

During the event, the Chief Minister also appealed to the visiting team from the World Health Organization (WHO) to visit the state’s Aam Aadmi Clinics and health institutions to share their valuable experiences.

