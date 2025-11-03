Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's wife passes away

Jaipur, Nov 3 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's wife, Indira Devi, passed away at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur on Monday.

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors in the medical ICU.

The incident has sent shockwaves through political and social circles across the state.

After the completion of formalities, her body was taken from SMS Hospital to the Speaker's official residence in Jaipur's Civil Lines, where it will be kept for a short while for the final darshan.

The mortal remains will be taken to Ajmer early Tuesday morning.

Departure from Jaipur is scheduled for 6 a.m.

The funeral procession will depart from the family's Ajmer residence at 10:30 a.m., and the last rites will be performed at the Rishi Valley Crematorium at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

A few days ago, Indira Devi suddenly fainted at her home.

Family members rushed her to the nearest hospital, but as her condition deteriorated, she was immediately shifted to the SMS Hospital emergency ward.

A special medical board, formed under the direction of hospital superintendent Mrinal Joshi, examined her and revealed that she was suffering from asthma and other chronic health issues.

According to reports, Indira Devi had also experienced a sudden health crisis about a year ago and had been placed on ventilator support for a few days.

Despite medical efforts this time, her condition remained critical, and she passed away during treatment.

Indira Devi was a retired school teacher and had been struggling with health problems for a long time.

Vasudev Devnani, born in Ajmer in 1948, married Indira Devi in 1974.

The couple has a son and two daughters.

A veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Devnani represents Ajmer North Assembly constituency and has been serving as the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker since 2023.

On Monday, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde visited Devnani's residence to offer his condolences.

The Governor paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Indira Devi and consoled the bereaved Speaker and his family.

