Rajasthan: BJP leader hospitalised in Jaipur at soldier's funeral

Jaipur, Oct 14 Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha MP Rao Rajendra Singh was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition after his health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday, party sources said.

The incident occurred in Bhonawas village where the BJP MP had gone to attend funeral procession of the martyred Agniveer soldier Bhim Singh Shekhawat.

While placing a wreath during the ceremony, BJP leader Singh reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness, causing panic among those present.

He was immediately taken to the Paota Hospital, where doctors administered him first aid.

Given the seriousness of his condition, the BJP leader was referred to the Sawai Man Singh hospital for advanced medical care.

According to preliminary medical reports, his health deteriorated due to a sudden fluctuation in blood pressure.

However, doctors at the SMS hospital later confirmed that the BJP leader's condition is now stable and improving.

A large number of public representatives, local residents and administrative officials were present at the funeral of the martyred soldier.

The BJP leader's sudden health crisis has triggered concerns during the ceremony.

A medical team at the Sawai Man Singh hospital is currently monitoring the BJP leader's condition closely and further updates are awaited.

Agniveer Bhim Singh Shekhawat, who went missing after a devastating cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharali was finally laid to rest after his body was recovered 68 days later.

The mortal remains of the martyred soldier reached his native village in Bhonawas under the Pragpura police station limits, where his last rites were performed at 12:30 p.m. with full military honours.

During the guard of honour ceremony, BJP MP Singh, who had come to pay his final respects to the slain soldier, fainted amid the people due to a sudden deterioration in his health.

The situation caused concern among those present.

Locals quickly came to the BJP leader's aid and carried him on their shoulders to a nearby hospital.

He was later referred to the Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur, where his condition is now reported to be stable.

