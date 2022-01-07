Rajasthan govt gears up to conquer third wave of Covid-19

Jaipur, Jan 7 Amid the rising numbers of coronavirus infections, the Rajasthan government has issued directions for its staff to stay prepared to battle the third wave of Covid-19, officials confirmed here on Friday.

Vaibhav Galeria, principal secretary, medical education department, directed officials to stay alert for the next one-and-a-half months.

In the meeting held earlier on Friday, the availability of testing kits, oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, availability of HDU beds in 332 selected medical institutions, and other topics were discussed at length.

Galeria instructed officials to keep stock of drug medicine kits, N95 masks, Remdesivir injection and other life saving medicines.

He informed that over 460 oxygen plants have started functioning in the state and 1,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen will be available in the state through oxygen concentrators and other equipment.

"At present, more than 58,000 tests are being done daily. In the coming time, testing may go up to one lakh per day," he added.

He directed the officials to make testing kits available in sufficient quantities.

Galeria asked the officials to conduct mock drills of ventilators and other equipment installed in hospitals so that they can be used immediately if needed.

He also called for speeding up the training of personnel operating oxygen plants, ICUs, and ventilators.

On Thursday, 1,439 people tested positive in Jaipur taking the total count of active cases in the city to 4,445. Five containment zones have been made in the state capital to bring down the infection spread rate.

A total of 2,656 cases were found in the state, taking the active count in the state to 7,268.

