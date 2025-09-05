Rajasthan: SOG conducts medical test of BJP MLA’s daughter in fake certificate case

Jaipur, Sep 5 The Special Operations Group (SOG) has conducted a medical test of Kanchan Chauhan, daughter of BJP MLA Shankar Singh Rawat from Beawar, who has been accused of securing a government job with a fake disability certificate.

Chauhan, currently posted as Tehsildar in Karera (Bhilwara), is alleged to have used the certificate during the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination.

The case came to light after Beawar resident Phanish Kumar Soni complained to the CM portal on August 12, claiming that Chauhan had obtained her post through fraudulent means. The complaint specifically demanded that her medical examination be conducted again.

Acting on the complaint, the Directorate of Special Persons recommended an inquiry, and on August 21, a letter was sent to the Revenue Board, Ajmer, for further investigation.

Following this, the SOG issued a notice from the office of the Additional Director General of Police, ATS and SOG, summoning Chauhan for a medical test. She was called on September 3, along with the relevant documents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Singh Charan confirmed that the examination had been carried out and said that the reality of the matter will be clear once the report is received.

Defending his daughter, MLA Shankar Singh Rawat said that Kanchan had complied with the SOG’s notice and undergone the required test.

He dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating, “The truth will be revealed after the investigation. My daughter has followed due process.”

The issue has stirred political attention, given that it involves the daughter of a sitting MLA. For now, the matter hinges on the outcome of the medical report and the subsequent findings of the SOG investigation, said officials.

