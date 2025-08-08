Raksha Bandhan: How to Tell if Shop Sweets Are Real or Fake in Just One Minute?

With Raksha Bandhan being celebrated tomorrow, markets are packed with vibrant, colourful sweets and festive treats. Families are preparing special dishes, while sweet shops display an attractive range of milk and khoya-based mithai. However, authorities warn that adulteration peaks during the festive season, posing serious health risks. Sweets, especially those made from milk or khoya, are most vulnerable. Vendors often add chemical colours, low-quality oils, synthetic ghee, and even detergent powder to cut costs. Such adulterated products can lead to severe illness. Experts recommend buying from reputable, branded sweet shops and avoiding purchases from roadside stalls or small local vendors.

Simple ways to detect fake sweets?

Food safety experts have suggested simple ways to detect fake sweets at home. Authentic sweets have a natural colour, while excessively bright or glossy ones may be fake. Khoya-based sweets can be tested by dropping a piece into warm water—if foam appears, it may contain detergent. Sweets made with pure ghee have a rich aroma and are less greasy, while those prepared with vegetable oil have a different, often unpleasant, taste and smell. Authorities also caution against buying in bulk and suggest making sweets at home for guaranteed purity, better taste, and cost-effectiveness during the festive season.

Consumers are urged to check for the FSSAI mark, manufacturing date, and expiry date on sweet boxes before purchase. Choosing large, well-known shops can reduce the risk of consuming harmful products. Authorities also highlight that during festivals, adulteration is not limited to sweets but may extend to dry fruits and ghee. Public awareness is essential to prevent health issues linked to unsafe food. This Raksha Bandhan, ensuring the safety and quality of what’s served can help keep celebrations joyful, healthy, and free from unwanted illness. Extra vigilance now could mean a safer, sweeter festival for everyone.