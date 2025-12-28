Ratan Tata’s leadership seamlessly blended innovation with compassion: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 28 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday remembered late Ratan Tata on his 88th birth anniversary, saying that the institutions he nurtured and the values he championed continue to guide generations.

Born December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata led the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012 — and briefly until 2017 — turning it into a global institution.

Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, was not just a business leader but a symbol of ethical leadership.

“On his Jayanti, I fondly remember Shri Ratan Tata ji with deep admiration and respect. His leadership seamlessly blended innovation with compassion, redefining the role of Indian enterprise in national development,” Goyal said in an X post.

“The institutions he nurtured and the values he championed continue to guide generations,” the minister added.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that leadership is not about being in charge — it is about taking care of those in your charge.

“Remembering Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary. His life of integrity, humility and compassion, along with his extraordinary commitment to philanthropy and nation-building, set a benchmark for ethical leadership,” Scindia posted on X.

Meanwhile, Tata Trusts said that under Ratan Tata’s guidance, “philanthropy evolved from charity to a strategic, results-driven approach, addressing healthcare, education, livelihood, women-empowerment, and more — with a focus on long-term transformation and community resilience”.

“His vision recognised that meaningful progress requires more than addressing socio-economic gaps alone. It calls for collaboration between innovation, supportive technology, and a deep understanding of local needs, ensuring that solutions are thoughtful, scalable, and reach those who need them the most. As we commemorate him today, the values he stood for continue to guide and shape our collective purpose,” Tata Trusts wrote in an X post.

Under Ratan Tata's leadership, the Tata Group ventured into new sectors like telecom and automobiles. He launched India’s first indigenous car, the Tata Indica, and later the Nano, which became the world’s most affordable car.

He also introduced the Ginger hotel chain and oversaw more than 60 global acquisitions, including iconic names like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea. Another landmark move during his tenure was taking Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) public, cementing its place as India’s most valuable company.

Even outside the corporate world, Ratan Tata’s influence was remarkable. Awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, he dedicated much of his life to philanthropy.

