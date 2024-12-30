Regular eye check-ups in 40s key to preventing vision loss from glaucoma

New Delhi, Dec 30 Adults in their 40s must undergo regular eye check-ups to prevent vision loss from glaucoma -- a chronic eye disease that can lead to vision loss and blindness, said an ophthalmologist at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X, Dr. Tanuj Dada, Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Glaucoma Services at RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, said that early detection of glaucoma, which often presents no symptoms, is crucial. If left undetected it can lead to vision loss and blindness.

“Glaucoma 'silent thief of sight' can cause irreversible vision loss if left undetected. If you have no symptoms and are above 40 years of age, it is recommended that you get an eye check-up every two years,” Dada said.

He explained that glaucoma or kala motia is a disease of the optic nerve of the eye, which is the number one cause of irreversible blindness in the world.

“Glaucoma is called the 'silent thief of vision,' because this disease often has no symptoms,” the expert said.

People at risk of developing glaucoma include those with “diabetes, hypertension, and any family member with glaucoma”.

“People using steroids, creams, eye drops, tablets or inhalers or have had any eye injury are also at high risk of developing this disease,” the ophthalmologist said.

According to various independent studies, reports, and data from hospitals, glaucoma-related blindness continues to rise in India due lack of awareness and delay in detection.

In many cases, about 90 per cent time in India, the disease goes undetected.

He stressed the importance of regular eye check-ups, early diagnosis, and effective management to safeguard vision for a lifetime.

“People with the risks must get annual eye checkups to rule out glaucoma. If you are above the age of 60 years, an annual check-up is required. It is a must to prevent blindness from this disease,” Dada said.

