Renowned oncologist Dr Gangadharan receives death threat, files police complaint

Kochi, June 4 Dr V.P. Gangadharan, one of India’s leading cancer specialists, has filed a police complaint after receiving a threatening letter demanding Rs 8.25 lakh and warning of harm to his family if the money was not paid.

The letter, which reportedly arrived by post on May 17, bore a German postal seal. After initially considering ignoring it, Dr Gangadharan submitted the letter to local authorities two days later.

He told IANS that he was deeply disturbed by the threat and had no idea who could be behind it.

“It came in the form of a letter, demanding Rs 8.25 lakh. It warned that if the money wasn’t paid, the lives of my entire family would be in danger,” said Dr Gangadharan, known for his soft-spoken demeanor and dedication to patients.

“I received it from Germany, or at least that’s what the postal seal indicated,” he added.

He said that the letter claimed to be from an organisation named ‘Citizens For Justice’, allegedly based in Mumbai.

It accused him of being responsible for the death of a young female patient and claimed her mother died by suicide afterwards.

“I searched my records but couldn’t find any such case. I also alerted the hospitals I work with,” said the veteran medical cancer specialist, currently attached to two leading hospitals in Kochi.

“Initially, I thought of ignoring it, but then I realised it could be a racket targeting doctors. Others may have received similar letters,” he said.

Dr Gangadharan said the Cyber Cell of the local police is now involved in the investigation.

S. Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) and head of the Cyber Wing in Kerala, told IANS that he had not yet been informed of the complaint, but added: “Now that it has come to my notice, we will examine the matter seriously.”

Dr Gangadharan is widely regarded as one of the top oncologists in the country and is deeply respected by his peers and patients alike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor