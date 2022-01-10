Restaurants, bars closed in Delhi, only take away allowed: DDMA

New Delhi, Jan 10 Restaurants in Delhi have been closed for dine-in options amid surge in the Covid-19 cases and only takeaways are allowed, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said here on Monday.

Baijal, after chairing the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meet this afternoon, tweeted: "In view of the increase in positive cases, it has been decided to close the restaurants and bars and to allow 'take away' facility only."

Only one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to operate, he added.

Besides, the health department has been advised to make adequate arrangements for the additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts, including those in the population between 15 and 18 years.

"After detailed discussion with experts it was advised to adhere to the strategy of Test, Track & Treat with emphasis on enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour to contain the spread of infection," Baijal further tweeted. The LG also emphasised the extra vigilance and importance of strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

The DDMA meeting decided that the restrictions will be tightened further in the national capital amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases, but there will be no lockdown for now.

According to the Delhi Health Department, the city's positivity rate has climbed to 23.53 per cent. On Sunday, the national capital reported 22,751 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in the last eight months, after recording 25,219 cases on May 1. With this, the infection tally has now reached 15,49,730, and active Covid cases stand at 60,733, highest since May 16.

Meanwhile, a weekend curfew along with a few restrictions under the yellow alert during the weekdays are already in place. The pandemic-related restrictions depend on the severity of the infection rate and is decided under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) - approved by the DDMA.

There are four levels of colour-coded alerts namely, yellow, amber, orange and red.

