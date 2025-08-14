RG Kar case: Bengal witnessed another ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement

Kolkata, Aug 14 A year after the RG Kar case, Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Thursday witnessed another round of 'Reclaim the Night' protest to demand justice for the rape and murder victim.

Various platforms, including doctors' forums and social groups, and Left organisations held candlelight vigils, torch rallies and protest meets under the 'Raat Dokhol' (Reclaim the Night) protest.

Rallies were taken out in several areas in Kolkata, such as Jadavpur, Shyambazar, Academy of Fine Arts, Ruby Crossing, Sinthir More, Curzon Gate, Rashbehari, Lake Town, Nagerbazar, Dhakuria and other places.

People chanted "we want justice" slogans and held banners which denounced the state government for failing to protect women in workplaces and provide justice to the RG Kar victim.

Similar processions and torch rallies were also taken out in several places in the districts as well such as Sodepur, Durgapur, Barrackpore, Kharagpur, Siliguri, Sonarpur, Durgapur, Howrah, Serampore, Burdwan and Bankura.

Many also lit up candles on the street and drew paintings to express their solidarity with the victim. People also formed human chains to send the message of unity.

Last year, thousands of people took to the streets of Kolkata on August 14 at midnight and held a candlelight vigil to condemn the ghastly rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

When such rallies were being taken out across the state, mob violence took place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Miscreants went on a rampage, vandalised the emergency unit and caused significant damage to the hospital campus. Police had to intervene to disperse the mob.

A year after the destruction, Kolkata Police, which arrested 88 people on charges of arson, calling it an "organised crime", are yet to file a preliminary charge sheet in the case.

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protest movements by doctors, the common men, and even women members of households.

