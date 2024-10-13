RG Kar case: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 9

Kolkata, Oct 13 The fast-unto-death agitation by junior doctors over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital here entered the ninth day on Sunday.

The number of junior doctors currently on hunger strike at the dais at Esplanade in central Kolkata has now come down to seven as one of the striking doctors, Anustup Mukhopadhyay, had to be rushed to hospital on Saturday night following a serious deterioration in his medical condition because of continuous fasting.

Severe stomach ache and blood in stool were reported in his case, the common effect of continuous fasting.

Meanwhile, the mass resignations of senior doctors of different state-run medical colleges and hospitals continued even on Sunday. This morning as many as 77 senior doctors attached to state-run College of Medicine and J.N.M. Hospital at Kalyani in Nadia district have tendered their mass resignation through an email sent to the registrar of the institute.

In the email communique, the senior doctors have claimed that the recent developments on this issue have shattered them mentally and, hence there are possibilities of wrong treatment, which is prompting them to tender their mass resignation.

Over 300 senior doctors, including members of the medico-academic fraternity, have tendered mass resignations from different state-run medical colleges and hospitals during the last few days, with those from J.N.M, being the latest addition.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has called for the boycott of the annual carnival on Durga idol immersion organised by the state government which this year is scheduled on October 15.

“This year Durga Puja was organized. But the general festive mood was missing. There had been protests on the rape and murder issue even during the Durga Puja days. So my appeal to the people is to boycott the carnival this year to send a message to the administration,” said Adhikari.

Reacting to Adhikari’s comments, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said the carnival is meant to highlight the rich heritage of West Bengal over Durga Puja.

“He belongs to a party which the people of West Bengal have boycotted. So out of frustration he is giving a call for boycott of the carnival,” said Ghosh.

