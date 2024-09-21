RG Kar case: Second Sandip Ghosh confidant reaches CBI office for interrogation

Kolkata, Sep 21 Another controversial and now-suspended doctor Avik Dey, known to be a close confidant of the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital's former and controversial Principal Sandip Ghosh, arrived at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s Salt Lake office in northern Kolkata for interrogation in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of the hospital within the hospital premises last month.

Earlier in the day, Birupaksha Biswas, who is also another now-suspended senior resident doctor, had arrived at the CBI office for interrogation in the matter.

According to sources aware of the development, the investigating officials are currently interrogating Biswas and Dey together by placing them face to face. Sources further said that both are being interrogated following the surfacing of some clues that hint towards their involvement in the conspiracy relating to tampering of evidence in the case.

Dey, the erstwhile resident medical officer (RMO) of the Radiodiagnosis Department of Burdwan Medical College, and Biswas, a former senior resident doctor attached to the Pathology Department of the same hospital, were suspended by the West Bengal Medical Council on September 7. On September 5, the state Health Department had announced the suspension of both Dey and Biswas from state medical services.

The common allegation against both of them had been using their proximity with Ghosh and the leaders of the Trinamool Congress to "threaten" and "harass" other junior doctors at their respective workplaces.

The questioning of the two doctors is happening just a day after a day after the special court in Kolkata extended the CBI custody of former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. A crucial hearing on the rape and murder case is scheduled at Supreme Court on September 27.

