RG Kar financial scam: CBI to ascertain how Sandip Ghosh accessed documents of complaints filed against him

Kolkata, Sep 9 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, investigating the case of financial irregularities at R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital, is wondering how the college's controversial, former Principal Sandip Ghosh accessed the documents related to complaints filed against him with the state Health Department and other related bodies.

During the recent raid and search operations at Ghosh’s residence, CBI sleuths recovered copies of such complaints from a locker at Ghosh’s residence at Beliaghata in central Kolkata, sources aware of the development said.

Following this recovery, the CBI officials perceived that whenever any complaint was filed against Ghosh in state government forums like the Health Department, he was immediately alerted of such complaints, instead of keeping them confidential before initiating a departmental investigation on their basis.

Agency officials have also recovered crucial documents relating to tenders floated by the hospital authorities over a period of time from Ghosh's residence, though these should be ideally kept at the office instead, sources said.

Sources said that CBI officials are now considering interrogating some Health Department officials on how the documents related to complaints can be accessed by the person against whom such complaints have been filed.

Since the CBI had started an investigation into the financial irregularities, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) joining the probe at a later stage after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the officials of both agencies have recovered and traced various incriminating documents in the matter.

Among the documents recovered or traced so far include those related to shell business entities playing a role in swindling the tendering process by R.G Kar authorities during the period when Ghosh was at the helm of affairs as the Principal.

ED officials are also interrogating the angle of assets of Ghosh disproportionate to his income and trying to find out the money trail of the sources of funds for purchasing such assets.

