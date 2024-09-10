RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

Kolkata, Sep 10 A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent controversial former Principal of R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody till September 23 in the financial scam case, amid protests by some woman advocates.

As the hearing was on, a group of women advocates protested outside the courtroom against Ghosh. Some of them even demanded that the former principal of R.G. Kar, where a junior doctor became a victim of ghastly rape and murder last month, should be hanged. One of the protestors even threw her shoe towards Ghosh.

The others sent to judicial custody are Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra, and Biplab Sinha. While Ali is the personal bodyguard of Ghosh, Sinha and Hazra are vendors supplying medical equipment to the medical college and hospital when Ghosh was at the helm of affairs.

On Tuesday, the counsel for the CBI did not seek an extension of the agency’s custody for the four accused in the case of financial irregularities in R.G. Kar. According to him, the evidence collected by the investigating officials in the matter has been sent for digital cloning Since the process of getting the report of digital cloning is time-consuming, the CBI does not want to keep the four accused in the case in its custody till that time, the counsel said.

However, he added that fresh custody for seven days will be sought by the CBI after the report of the digital cloning comes.

However, the special judge said that whether the plea for fresh CBI custody will be granted or not by the court will depend on the circumstances prevailing then.

The CBI counsel also told the court that during the course of the investigation, agency officials have secured several incriminating documents that substantiate the involvement of Ghosh and some of his close associates in the financial irregularities. He also said that electronic gadgets like mobile phones, laptops and hard discs that have been seized are being examined as they can link the accused persons with the alleged scam. That process of examination will take some more time, he said.

