RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor dies under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata, Oct 27 A doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has died under mysterious circumstances, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night. The deceased's doctor was identified as Subhajit Acharya, 37, a resident of Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district.

According to police sources, his family claimed that he was mentally devastated by the pressure of his work at the state-run hospital, but have yet to file a complaint with the police in connection with Acharya's death.

However, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation into the matter.

The police said Acharya's wife, Aindrila Roy, who is a medical officer at Basirhat District Hospital, told them that he was fine on Sunday.

At around 10 p.m., they had dinner together at their Madhyamgram residential flat. After that, at around midnight, Acharya told his wife that he was feeling unwell and he needed immediate treatment. Accordingly, he was taken to a private hospital. But the doctor declared him dead there. The wife told the police that her husband had taken a little too much medicine at night. Apart from that, there was also work pressure at the hospital. He was under a lot of stress and was suffering from depression.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to Barasat Hospital for autopsy. Police sources said the exact cause of death will be known only after the process.

"A case of unnatural death has been registered. An investigation into the matter has started. We are looking at all possible angles," said a senior officer of the North 24 Parganas district police.

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protest movements by doctors, common people and even women members of households. The sole convict, Sanjoy Roy, had already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court, but, even after a year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been unable to complete its investigation on the "larger conspiracy" behind the crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor