RG Kar scam: CBI officials leave Sandip Ghosh's residence with piles of documents

Kolkata, Aug 25 After over 12 hours of marathon search operations on Sunday, the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the case of financial irregularities at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata ultimately came out of the residence of the institute's former controversial principal Sandip Ghosh.

While the CBI officers were seen coming out of the residence of Ghosh at Beliaghata in central Kolkata, carrying piles of documents which they reportedly seized from there, at around 8.50 p.m., they were tight-lipped about the results.

However, sources aware of the developments said that during the search operation, members of the CBI team conducted a simultaneous interrogation of Ghosh.

A team of seven CBI officials, which also included women officials, reached the residence of Ghosh at around 6.50 a.m. on Sunday. However, they had to wait for about 90 minutes outside before ultimately the door was opened for them.

During the waiting period, one CBI official repeatedly tried to contact Ghosh over his mobile phone which remained unanswered.

The CBI official also spoke to the police officers and staff posted outside Ghosh’s residence for security purposes. At around 1.30 p.m., six more officials joined the raiding team.

Besides the residence of Ghosh, other teams of the central agency had also conducted parallel raids at other locations as well. The demonstrator of the Forensic Medicine department of the institution was taken to the CBI's Nizam Palace office on Sunday after an eight-hour-long search operation at his home. A team of CBI officials reached the residence of Debabish Shom at Kestopur on the northern outskirts of Kolkata and after the search operation, took him with them to their office. However, it was not clear if he had been arrested or just detained for questioning.

Ghosh has already been questioned by the officials of CBI’s special crime unit for nine consecutive days since August 16 in connection with the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar earlier this month. On average, he was questioned from 12 to 14 hours on a daily basis. The CBI officials, sources said, are now trying to track the links between the two cases, the first being that of rape and murder and the second being the financial irregularities.

