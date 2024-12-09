RG Kar tragedy: Judicial custody of Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal extended till December 13

Kolkata, Dec 9 A special court in Kolkata on Monday extended the judicial custody of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital's former controversial principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station's former SHO Abhijit Mondal till December 13 in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor within the hospital premises in August this year.

Both Ghosh and Mondal are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter on charges of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence while the initial investigation in the rape and murder case was being handled by Kolkata Police.

On Monday, the counsels for Ghosh and Mondal moved the bail plea on behalf of their clients.

Opposing the bail plea, the CBI counsel said that the investigating officials of the central agency are currently in the process of CCTV footage for several hours collected from the CCTV machines installed at R.G. Kar to get fresh evidence of evidence tampering and altering.

The counsels of Ghosh and Mondal questioned the rationality of continuing examination of the CCTV footage even after 87 days of the arrest of their clients and argued that their clients should be granted bail on this ground only, but the special court judge rejected the argument and extended the duo's judicial custody.

The CBI counsel, on Monday, informed the special court that investigating officers have already examined the footage of eight CCTV cameras installed at R.G. Kar for eight days after August 9, in the morning of which the body of the victim was recovered from the seminar hall within the hospital premises. The footage has already been sent for forensic examination, the CBI counsel said.

Ghosh was initially arrested by CBI in connection with the financial irregularities at the hospital. Later the CBI also showed him arrested in the rape and murder case. On the same day, Mondal was arrested after marathon questioning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor