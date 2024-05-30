Rise in temperature increases death rate in cardiovascular patients, warns top expert

New Delhi [India], May 30 : Amid intense heatwave conditions in the country, long exposure to the sun can lead to an increase in the death rate in cardiovascular patients.

Speaking toon heatwave, Interventional Cardiology Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Executive Director Dr Atul Mathur said, "Our country is facing aggressive temperatures. Due to this, people can face issues related to the cardiovascular system. If you are not drinking enough water, then your body will be dehydrated. For those who have pre-existing heart issues, their BP becomes high... The main concern is dehydration. So, everyone should regularly drink water to keep themselves hydrated. Senior citizens should avoid going out during peak hours."

Mathur further said, "There is a slight increase in heart attack cases. Among them, most of the patients are coming with low BP... you cannot attribute the heart attacks that are coming only to heat, but we are seeing heart attack patients also coming into the hospital, which is slightly more than normal. Generally, heart attack cases increase in winter but currently due to heat waves people are coming to the hospital with low BP problems."

According to the India Meteorological Department, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in few parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and heatwave conditions are very likely in few parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on May 30.

