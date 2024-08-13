Rising kidney disease demands urgent focus on organ donation: Experts

New Delhi, Aug 13 Kidney disease, often termed a silent killer, has seen a concerning rise across India, especially among individuals aged 25-55, which has also increased the demand for kidney transplants, said experts.

Kidney disease, characterised by the gradual loss of kidney function, leaves many battling end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

When the kidneys fail to eliminate waste and excess fluids, the only treatments available are dialysis or a kidney transplant. Sadly, numerous patients die while awaiting a transplant, making the need for organ donation more critical than ever, said health experts.

“Promoting organ donation is crucial since it can transform lives. Living donor kidney transplants give recipients a second chance at life and should be done without hesitation. It is a selfless act with no adverse consequences for the donor’s health,” Dr. Puneet Bhuwania, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, told IANS.

“For the first time in 1994 after the Transplant Act was implemented, a heart was taken from a dead cadaver, saving the life of a recipient, which makes things like these even more important,” added Dr KR Vasudevan, Jaypee Hospital.

The experts also noted that kidney disease in younger adults is increasing due to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and poor diet.

They recommended eating a balanced diet, regular physical activity, managing diabetes and hypertension, avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption, and staying hydrated to prevent kidney disease.

