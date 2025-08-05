Romania reports 1,703 new Covid cases, seven deaths in July

Bucharest, Aug 5 Romania recorded 1,703 new cases of COVID-19 in July 2025, marking a 232 per cent increase compared to the previous month, according to data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

Of the total cases, 442 were reinfections, occurring more than 90 days after the initial diagnosis.

The INSP also reported seven COVID-19-related deaths in July, involving five men and two women. Four of the individuals were aged 70 to 79, and three were over 80. All had underlying health conditions.

Testing activity increased last month, with 860 RT-PCR tests and 14,750 rapid antigen tests performed, up 25.5 per cent from June. The overall positivity rate rose to 10.9 per cent, an increase of 6.8 percentage points.

As of July 31, Romania had recorded 3,586,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69,266 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention. Older people and those with underlying medical conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, or cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. Anyone can get sick with COVID-19 and become seriously ill or die at any age.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the disease and how the virus spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by staying at least 1 metre apart from others, wearing a properly fitted mask, and washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently. Get vaccinated when it’s your turn and follow local guidance.

The virus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing or breathe. These particles range from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.

It is important to practice respiratory etiquette, for example by coughing into a flexed elbow, and to stay home and self-isolate until you recover if you feel unwell.

