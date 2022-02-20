Russia registers 170,699 daily Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Feb 20 Russia has confirmed 170,699 new Covid-19 cases, taking the nationwide tally to 15,370,419, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.

The nationwide death toll has increased by 745 to 345,500, while the number of recoveries increased by 147,296 to 12,365,238, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 6,388 new cases, taking its total to 2,664,189.

Over 86.6 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of vaccines and over 82.6 million had been fully vaccinated, according to data released on Friday.

The level of herd immunity in the country stood at 59.7 per cent, the data showed.

