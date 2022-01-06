Russia reports 15,772 daily Covid cases

Moscow, Jan 6 Russia registered 15,772 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,585,984, the official coronavirus monitoring and response centre said on Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 828 to 313,015, while the number of recoveries increased by 25,581 to 9,600,728, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,307 new cases, taking its total to 2,040,649. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,273 new cases.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 61.8 per cent, data released on Thursday showed.

