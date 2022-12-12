Russia reports 7,096 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Dec 12 Russia has registered 7,096 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 21,665,152, the official monitoring and response center said.

The nationwide death toll increased by 51 to 392,611, while the number of recoveries grew by 5,718 to 21,061,584, it added on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,237 new cases, taking its total to 3,271,004, Xinhua news agency reported.

