S. Korea reports new bird flu cases at poultry farms, egg prices soar

Seoul, Dec 27 South Korea has confirmed two additional cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza at poultry farms, bringing the total number of cases this season to 24, officials said on Saturday.

The latest case was found at a chicken farm the county of Yeongam, 380 kilometers south of Seoul, earlier in the day, which raises about 33,000 chickens, according to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, reports Yonhap news agency.

On late Friday, the city of Asan, around 85 km south of Seoul, also reported an influenza case at a chicken farm, they added.

Authorities have restricted entry to the farms, and begun culling animals there and investigating the outbreak.

They have also ordered a temporary standstill order on relevant facilities and farming vehicles in the affected areas, the official said.

Meanwhile, egg prices have surged recently, industry data showed Thursday, raising concerns over potential supply disruptions linked to the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The average retail price of a carton of 30 large eggs exceeded 7,000 won (US$4.83) last week, according to the data from the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation. Prices had remained in the 6,000-won range since last month before climbing back above the 7,000-won mark.

Separate data from the statistics ministry showed egg prices rose 7.3 percent in September from a year earlier, outpacing the 5.3 percent increase in overall livestock product prices.

On Wednesday, the country reported three new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, bringing the total number of infections this season to 21.

During the winter season, outbreaks at egg-laying hen farms totaled 11 cases, nearly double the number recorded during the same period last year.

The agriculture ministry said about 3 million egg-laying hens have been culled so far this winter following confirmed outbreaks.

South Korea produces roughly 50 million eggs per day nationwide, and the culling is estimated to have reduced output by about 3 to 4 percent.

