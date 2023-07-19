Sakhiya Skin Clinic: A Pioneer in Skin Care and Cosmetic Treatments in India

Surat (Gujarat) [India: Surat, known as the city of diamonds and textiles, boasts the presence of Sakhiya Skin Clinic, a first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary center that has been revolutionizing the field of skin care and cosmetic treatments for over 25 years.

Founded by renowned dermatologist Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, the clinic has become synonymous with the latest technology, state-of-the-art equipment, and a commitment to providing “beauty without cuts & bruises” while maintaining a “zero side effect” approach, much to the satisfaction of its patients across India.

Sakhiya Skin Clinic has been a trailblazer in introducing Laser Hair Removal technology since 1998. This innovative approach garnered immense popularity due to its promise of delivering exceptional results without the need for invasive procedures. The clinic attracts an impressive number of patients, with approximately 1 lakh visits recorded each year across its 25 centers in India.

Spanning an impressive 18,000 square feet, the Sakhiya Skin Clinic is a multifaceted facility dedicated to research, teaching, clinical medicine, and technology transfer. Holding an ISO 9001–2008 certification, the clinic upholds international standards in delivering top-notch skin care and cosmetic services backed by science and technology.

With world-class equipment and a team of experienced dermatologists and assistant doctors, the clinic caters to a wide range of skin-related requirements, including Acne Treatment, Acne Scar Removal, Laser Hair Reduction, Pigmentation, Fillers, Skin Rejuvenation, Anti-Aging, Chemical Peeling, Skin Tightening, Tattoo Removal, Pre-Bridal services, and even Cosmetic Plastic Surgeries.

Recognizing that every individual’s skin is unique and requires personalized care, Sakhiya Skin Clinic offers an extensive range of services to transform patients’ appearances swiftly. From acne and scar treatments to laser hair removal, chemical peeling, anti-wrinkle injections, fillers, anti-aging treatments, tummy tucks, bridal packages, and more, the clinic’s dedicated medical practitioners work diligently to meet their patients’ specific needs.

At the forefront of Sakhiya Skin Clinic’s success in India is the visionary Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya. Since earning his medical degree in dermatology, Dr. Sakhiya has been dedicated to establishing himself as a leading authority in aesthetic and cosmetic dermatology. His expertise in the field has garnered recognition from his peers, making him a respected figure in Cosmetic Dermatology.

Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya’s commitment to advancing his knowledge and expertise is evident through his extensive training across various countries. He has received advanced training in Anti-wrinkle Injections Therapy in Australia, Micro-Derma & Chemical Peels in Paris, Fractional CO2 Laser for Facial Resurfacing in the USA, Advanced Fillers in Dubai, Meso-therapy for Skin & Hair in Greece, Sclerotherapy in Bangalore, Light-based IPL Skin Treatments in Malaysia, Laser Hair Removal in Israel, Q-Switched Nd-Yag

Laser for Skin in the USA, Radiofrequency for Skin Tightening in Spain, and Derma-Roller for various skin conditions in Australia.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya holds esteemed positions in professional organizations. He serves as the General Secretary of the Gujarat State Branch of Dermatology, President of the Pigmentary Disorders Society of India, President of the Varachha Road Medical Association in Surat, and an Executive Committee Member of the Cosmetic Dermatology Society of India. Additionally, Dr. Sakhiya is the founder of the P.J. Foundation Scholarship, which supports young and financially challenged dermatologists in attending international conferences and training workshops. Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya understands your skin hence with his 25+ years of experience in dermatology he developed skincare products that can help you rejuvenate your skin.



