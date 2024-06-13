Samsung releases its new entry-level smartwatch 'Galaxy Watch FE'

New Delhi, June 13 Samsung on Thursday announced the release of its new entry-level smartwatch -- Galaxy Watch FE, designed to extend its advanced and holistic wellness experience to even more users.

The watch will be available globally this summer in three colours -- Black, Pink Gold and Silver.

This new smartwatch is ideal for those looking to begin their journey to improve their overall wellness with comprehensive insights, the company said.

"We’re excited to add the new Galaxy Watch FE to our wearables portfolio, offering more people access to personalised health insights that empower them to be motivated and stay healthier day and night," Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The Galaxy Watch FE comes available in a size of 40mm. It comes equipped with Samsung’s advanced BioActive Sensor, providing an array of powerful fitness and wellness functions that deliver personalised and actionable tips around the clock.

To support better sleep, the new smartwatch offers a variety of advanced sleep features, from monitoring sleep patterns to sleep coaching and helping to create a sleep-friendly environment. In addition, users can monitor their holistic heart health with a pack of heart health monitoring features. It offers HR Alert to detect abnormally high or low heart rates and the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature to proactively monitor heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib), according to the company.

Users can also get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring blood pressure and ECG and can track over 100 different workouts along with their progress right from their wrist.

