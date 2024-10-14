SC dismisses PIL over Covid-19 vaccine side effects

New Delhi, Oct 14 The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the government to establish fast-track courts and vaccine courts to provide swift justice to the Covid-19 vaccine injured and their families.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, said that the petitioners may choose to institute a class action suit instead of filing a PIL before the apex court.

After noting that the petitioners did not suffer any adverse effects personally, the Bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, proceeded to dismiss the PIL.

The plea said that there are “persisting risks” of long-term health consequences of Covid-19 vaccination and controversies over vaccine side-effects refuse to die.

"While vaccination was the cornerstone to control the pandemic and disease spread, concerns regarding safety and adverse health impacts (SAHIs) have been raised lately. There are health concerns about safety and adverse health impacts (SAHIs) of Covid-19 vaccines among common citizens,” it said. Further, it said that Covishield, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by UK-based drug company AstraZeneca and Oxford University and produced in India by Serum Institute of India, has triggered a big controversy in India with the growing concerns about its side effects.

"There are increasing demands for compensation for family members of people who died allegedly due to the vaccine side effects and to review Indian government’s policy behind Covid vaccines as well as liability for death caused and/or serious side-effects of Covishield in India,” the PIL added.

AstraZeneca, a leading global pharmaceutical manufacturer, has acknowledged that its Covid-19 vaccine may lead to a rare side effect involving blood clotting and reduced platelet count post-immunisation.

