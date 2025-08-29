Schizophrenia, depression may raise heart disease & death risks by nearly 100 pc: Study

New Delhi, Aug 29 Certain mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia and depression, can raise the risk of developing heart disease and mortality by nearly 100 per cent, according to a report on Friday.

The report, published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health-Europe, summarises cardiovascular health disparities among those diagnosed with depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Researchers from Emory University showed that schizophrenia raises the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by nearly 100 per cent. This was followed by major depression ( 72 per cent), PTSD (57 per cent), bipolar disorder (61 per cent), panic disorder (50 per cent), and phobic anxiety (70 per cent).

The research also showed that these conditions are associated with a poorer prognosis, greater risk for readmission, and higher mortality from existing heart conditions. For example, major depression more than doubles the mortality rate in those with existing CVD.

In addition, the report emphasised a bidirectional relationship.

"More than 40 per cent of those with cardiovascular disease also have a mental health condition," said Emory University professor Viola Vaccarino.

The study showed that the role of social determinants of health in CVD disparities is critical.

Those with mental health conditions may face disruptions and barriers in the continuum of care, such as affordability and accessibility. Compromised health literacy or communication can also impede access to health screenings and treatment.

To address the disparities of CVD among people with mental health disorders, the authors recommend an integrated approach with interdisciplinary care encompassing behavioral, mental, and cardiovascular health.

"The tight connection between cardiovascular and psychological health warrants changes in the health care system that are more amenable to patients with comorbidities," says Vaccarino.

"A clinical team would be ideal for the care of these patients -- a team of specialists, social workers, and nursing staff who work in collaboration to provide multidisciplinary care and resources."

The report stated that closing the health disparity gap upholds the rights of those living with a mental health condition to achieve the highest level of health and fully participate in society.

