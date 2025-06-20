Schoolchildren take part in marathon ahead of International Yoga Day

Panipat, June 20 In a vibrant prelude to International Yoga Day, thousands of schoolchildren in Haryana's Panipat on Friday took part in a marathon aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of yoga.

The event, which served as a final rehearsal for the big day, was flagged off by nodal officer Sneh Lata at Shivaji Stadium.

Sneh Lata said, “Tomorrow marks the 11th International Yoga Day, and Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana will be the chief guest. Today’s marathon, led by enthusiastic students, is not just a physical activity -- it is a message. These children are promoting yoga and creating awareness in society about its benefits.”

District Education Officer Rakesh Boora added, “Around 4,000 students from 22 schools in Panipat will participate in tomorrow’s celebrations. Yoga is highly beneficial for health, and our students are helping to spread this message to the wider community.”

Yoga, an ancient gift from India to the world, is more than just physical exercise -- it’s a pathway to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Each year on June 21, countries around the globe come together to honour this age-old practice.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health", highlights the connection between personal well-being and planetary health. As we step into the 11th edition of International Yoga Day, India is set to witness unprecedented celebrations.

The 2025 observance will feature 10 signature events, including the flagship initiative ‘Yoga Sangam’, where mass yoga demonstrations will be held at 1,00,000 locations across the country. Other key events include Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Harit Yoga, and Yoga Mahakumbh, among others.

The idea of dedicating a day to yoga was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly the same year. Since then, June 21 has become a symbol of global unity in pursuit of holistic health. The grand event held in New Delhi on June 21, 2015, the first International Yoga Day achieved two Guinness World records: largest yoga session, with 35,985 participants, and for the most nationalities (84) in one session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor