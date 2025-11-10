Screen Addiction May Be Harming Your Fertility; Here’s What You Need to Change Now

If you are under constant stress or you are addicted to scrolling or your screen time is high then your fertility might get affected. As per the emerging research and fertility experts, your digital lifestyle might be affecting your ability to conceive. Many times couples don't think about this as a issue but it is.

According to article published in Money control, Dr Firuza Parikh, said that couple often ask diet or stress levels—but they rarely connect the dots between screen use and fertility. Study focusing on young men reveals that, more exposure to screen light, particularly at bedtime, was linked to lower sperm motility and concentration. Dr. Parikh explains that screens suppress melatonin, a hormone regulating sleep and reproductive hormonal balance, impacting both. Prolonged sitting during screen time also contributes to lower sperm counts; a study showed men watching over 20 hours of TV weekly had nearly half the sperm count of those with minimal screen time.

Furthermore, device placement, like laptops on laps or phones in pockets, exposes the testes to heat and low-level radiation. Dr. Parikh emphasizes the cumulative effect of these seemingly small habits in disrupting a delicate system.

How to Protect?

For women, the impact is more indirect: Dr. Parikh notes that late-night screen use and irregular screen routines can disrupt sleep, trigger weight gain, and increase cortisol levels, all of which affect ovulation and hormonal regularity. She adds, "I’ve seen young women whose cycles stabilise just by improving their sleep and cutting back on screens. It’s an easy shift, but many overlook it.”

Prioritize sleep: Aim for 7-8 hours of consistent, high-quality sleep to support hormonal balance. Power down screens an hour before bed to promote natural melatonin production.

Protect from heat and radiation: Avoid keeping phones in pockets, especially for men, and use desks or trays for laptops to minimize heat exposure near reproductive organs.

Stay active: Reduce sedentary time by incorporating regular walks, stretches, or light movement into your day to improve blood flow.

While research is largely observational, Dr. Parikh advises caution due to strong trends suggesting these measures can positively impact fertility. "When it comes to fertility, every little bit counts.” she adds, emphasizing the need for further studies.

Disclaimer: This article offers general information only and should not replace professional medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for health diagnoses.