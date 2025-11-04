SCTIMST an inspiration for government institutions: Vice President Radhakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday hailed the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram as a model for all government institutions in the country, noting its pioneering work in affordable healthcare innovations and medical device development.

Addressing a gathering after visiting an exhibition of indigenous medical devices developed by the institute’s faculty and affiliated start-ups, Radhakrishnan said that the institute’s success story demonstrated the transformative potential of public research institutions when combined with innovation and societal commitment.

The Vice-President pointed out that nearly two lakh patients have undergone heart valve surgeries at the institute, a feat that underscores its excellence in cardiac care.

"Fifty-three biomedical projects are currently under various stages of development at Sree Chitra. The institute’s record includes 19 design registrations, 35 technology transfers, and several patents reflect its leading role in India’s medical technology ecosystem," he observed.

Highlighting the institution’s self-reliance drive, Radhakrishnan said 40 patients had already received the second-generation indigenous heart valve developed at the SCTIMST.

"Today, the Chitra blood bag is used in every hospital across India and Asia, a testament to the institute’s quality and reliability," he added.

He noted that devices such as vascular stents and ventricular assist systems developed at the institute would soon be made available to Indian patients at affordable prices.

“The government’s goal is ‘health for all’, and Sree Chitra is making that vision a reality by ensuring access to cutting-edge medical technologies for even the poorest,” he said.

Research, he emphasised, must always translate into tangible social impact, and Sree Chitra’s work exemplified that spirit.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who also addressed the gathering, said the institute symbolised the ideals of a self-reliant India by serving the common people through indigenous innovation.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, State Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, and SCTIMST Director Dr Sanjay Behari were among those present.

