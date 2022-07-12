See how these Branding Leaders applaud the devoted doctors everywhere on National Doctor's Day

In recognition of National Doctors Day, Branding Pioneers, a leading healthcare digital marketing agency in Gurgaon, released a touching video thanking all the doctors who have worked tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. The video, entitled #TabKaunThaHamareSaath (Who was there for me when no one else was?), features patients from all walks of life sharing personal stories of how their doctors went above and beyond to help them in their time of need.The video has been viewed over 10,000 times and has touched the hearts of viewers around the world within 24 hrs only. This moving tribute is a reminder of doctors' selfless dedication every day, and we are grateful for their tireless efforts. Here is the link to the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYTL9sOuRc8.

The channel made the video to show their appreciation for doctors' hard work. They also wanted to raise awareness of the importance of doctor's day.This video is significant because it highlights the importance of doctors and their vital role in our society. It also serves as a reminder of doctors' immense contribution to our daily lives.Nishu Sharma and Arush Thapar, co-founders of Branding Pioneers, have released the following statements in honour of National Doctor's Day. "We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the doctors who dedicate their lives to helping others," said Sharma. "Your hard work and selflessness are an inspiration to us all.""Thank you for your tireless efforts in keeping us healthy and safe," added Thapar. "We are truly lucky to have you."

About Branding Pioneers

Branding Pioneers is a healthcare digital marketing agency in Gurgaon with big clients like Apollo, Ovum, Cloudnine Hospitals etc. They are pioneers in the field of healthcare digital marketing and have over ten years of experience in this domain. Their team of experts has a wealth of experience in all aspects of digital marketing, from search engine optimization (SEO) to social media marketing (SMM). They are dedicated to helping their clients achieve their business goals through innovative and effective digital marketing strategies. They use the latest tools and technologies to create innovative and effective marketing campaigns that deliver results. The agency has a proven track record of delivering successful marketing campaigns for its clients.

Visit www.brandingpioneers.com/ to know more.