SGPGI doctors in Lucknow perform world's first robotic surgery

Lucknow, July 14 Doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here have performed the world's first robotic surgery to treat a rare case of pelvic lipomatosis, an official said.

The official spokesperson said, "The case related to a 24-year-old man who was diagnosed with a rare disease."

Given the complexity of the case, the surgical team at SGPGI decided to perform an augmentation cystoplasty with bilateral ureteric reimplantation. This procedure involved enlarging the bladder using a section of the patient's intestine and repositioning the ureters to ensure proper drainage and function.

The surgery was performed for more than seven hours. Such a complex procedure where the surgical correction of both the bladder and ureter is done in one setting with a surgical robot has not been reported anywhere in the world, the official added.

Uday Pratap Singh, who led the surgery, said this operation offers numerous advantages over traditional open or laparoscopic surgery.

"The use of the da Vinci Xi robotic system allowed us to perform this complex surgery with unparalleled precision. This milestone is a testament to the capabilities of robotic surgery in treating rare and challenging conditions," he said.

The patient's post-operative recovery has been remarkable, with significant improvement in bladder and kidney function.

"This achievement underscores SGPGI's commitment to advancing medical science and providing cutting-edge care to patients with complex urological conditions," said SGPGIMS Director R.K. Dhiman.

