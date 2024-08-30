Shout bout of squats every 45 min can counter effects of prolonged sitting

New Delhi, Aug 30 Finding it hard to spare 30 minutes for a walk outside? A bout of squats every 45 minutes may help counter the effects of prolonged sitting, according to an expert on Friday.

Taking to social media platform X.com, Dr. Sudhir Kumar from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad said “Interrupting prolonged sitting with squats (every 45 minutes) is more effective than (30-minute) walking in glycemic control”.

Prolonged sitting is known to be a major risk factor for overweight, obesity, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

Short bouts of squats may help counter these ill effects of prolonged sitting, which in some professions may extend up to 8-12 hours daily, or even more, Kumar said.

“Interrupting prolonged sitting with short, intermittent exercises (“exercise snacks”) have been shown to reduce the risk of adverse health hazards (related to sedentary lifestyle),” the neurologist said, citing a study by Chinese researchers.

The study showed that “squatting interruptions had a more pronounced effect on glucose metabolism than walking interruptions”.

Further, the team noted that the benefits observed were because of increased muscle activity intensity in the targeted muscle groups during frequent transitions from sitting to activity.

Several research have called the effects of long-term sitting similar to smoking. The sedentary behaviour is known to potentially increase the risk of many non-communicable diseases, including cardiometabolic disorders.

A recent study published in the medical journal The Lancet Global Health showed that every second adult in India or about 50 per cent is unfit and does not have sufficient physical activity. The study showed Indians fail to adhere to World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations for adequate physical activity.

“Even if you can’t get out for walks (during your office hours), short bouts of squats every 45 minutes can have tremendous benefits on glucose status, body weight, and muscle strength,” Kumar said.

