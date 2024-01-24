Siemens Healthineers, IISc launch AI laboratory for neurology research

Bengaluru, Jan 24 Siemens Healthineers and the reputed Indian Institute of Science (IISc) inaugurated the Siemens Healthineers -- Computational Data Sciences (CDS) Collaborative Laboratory for AI in Precision Medicine at IISc campus Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“We are very excited about this partnership that offers healthcare innovation possibilities by leveraging deep expertise of IISc faculty and students in the area of artificial intelligence along with the medical imaging expertise of Siemens Healthineers, an industry leader in this field,” Prof Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc said.

He said that the focus on neuroimaging is also timely, given the growing incidence of age-related disorders of the brain.

“We hope that this partnership will develop new tools for early diagnosis of a variety of neurological diseases,” Bhat said.

He said that the CDS collaborative laboratory will develop open-source AI-based tools to precisely automate the segmentation of pathological findings in neuro-imaging data, with a focus on accurately diagnosing neurological diseases and analysing their clinical impact at a population level.

“The laboratory has been established with the support of Siemens Healthineers Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, which also includes six M.Tech fellowships for women, aiming to enhance female representation in artificial intelligence,” he said.

He said that Vaanathi Sundaresan of IISc Department of CDS will lead the programme.

“The focus of this collaborative laboratory will be to work closely with neurologists, radiologists and Siemens Healthineers and integrate the developed computational models into their regular clinical workflows,” he said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor