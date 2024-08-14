Silchar Medical College withdraws advisory for women doctors, students

Silchar, Aug 14 After widespread protests, the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Wednesday withdrew its advisory asking female doctors, students and staff to avoid isolated places and situations where they are alone.

On August 12, the SMCH issued the advisory after the 31-year-old PG trainee female doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and brutally murdered last week.

The Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Bhaskar Gupta while cancelling the advisory said that a new advisory would be issued soon, following National Medical Council norms and with government directives.

“The female doctors, students and staff should generally avoid isolated, poorly lit, sparsely populated areas. Refrain from leaving hostel or lodges during night hours unless absolutely necessary with prior information to the concerned authority,” the August 12 advisory read.

It asked them to be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or suspicious in nature.

“Avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours. All Hostel borders should abide by the hostel norms and regulations laid by the institute and administration,” the advisory said.

It added that women doctors and students must always ensure they have a means of making emergency contact.

However, the advisory was cancelled following the protest and furore.

The Junior Doctors' Association of the SMCH condemned the advisory and said the language in the document is "disturbing".

They demanded adequate lighting on campus, security measures in doctors' rooms and more CCTV cameras.

Women doctors, students and various NGOs said that the medical college authority, without taking the appropriate steps and ensuring their security, unilaterally issued the advisory asking the student Do's and Don'ts.

