Singapore reports 10,505 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Feb 13 Singapore reported 10,505 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 460,075.

Of the new cases, 2,687 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,818 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the PCR cases, 2,549 were local transmissions and 138 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,776 local transmissions and 42 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,206 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 22 cases in intensive care units.

Eight more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 893, the MOH said.

