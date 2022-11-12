Singapore reports 2,339 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Nov 12 Singapore reported 2,339 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 2,136,658.

A total of 281 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 12 of them in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry on Friday.

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Friday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,693, Xinhua news agency reported.

