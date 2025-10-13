Singapore, Oct 13 Singapore's northern region faces higher rates of chronic illnesses compared with the rest of the country, prompting the government to strengthen local health services, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung has said.

Currently, the three northern towns have 34 Community Health Posts, namely neighborhood touchpoints providing health services, but the number will rise to 39, Ong announced at an event on the region's health situation on Sunday.

These posts will also operate more regularly over time, he said. "Today it is uneven -- some open once a week, some every fortnight, some every month. Over time, we hope and are working towards all of them operating once a week."

The Health Promotion Board will also introduce more physical activities in the north. For instance, men, who are generally less likely to come out to exercise, have shown interest in activities such as Zumba Gold and resistance band workouts, which can be expanded.

Studies show that diabetes prevalence is highest in the north, while rates of hyperlipidemia and hypertension also exceed the Singapore average. The underlying causes, Ong noted, require further study, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chronic diseases, tend to be of long duration and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors.

The main types of Chronic diseases are cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes.

Chronic diseases disproportionately affect people in low- and middle-income countries, where nearly three quarters of global NCD deaths (32 million) occur.

People of all age groups, regions and countries are affected by Chronic diseases. These conditions are often associated with older age groups, but about 18 million NCD deaths occur before the age of 70 years. NCDs cause more deaths in this age group than all other causes of death combined.

Of these premature deaths, 82 per cent are estimated to occur in low- and middle-income countries. Children, adults and the elderly are all vulnerable to the risk factors contributing to NCDs, whether from unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, exposure to tobacco smoke, or the harmful use of alcohol or air pollution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor