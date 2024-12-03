Singaporean PM to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19

Singapore, Dec 3 Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on Tuesday and will self-isolate while working from home, he said on Facebook.

Wong said he woke up in the morning "with a bad sore throat", and later confirmed his infection, posting a photo of his test result, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said in a post he is "feeling fine overall"

Wong, 51, was sworn in as Singapore's fourth Prime Minister in May.

