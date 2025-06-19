Skip the Sugar and Milk! Black Coffee and Tea Linked to Lower Death Risk, Says New Study

If you are a fan of drinking black coffee or black tea, then there is good news for you. A recent study has revealed that drinking 1 to 2 cups of black coffee daily reduces the risk of death by 14 percent, while drinking 2 to 3 cups of black tea daily reduces the risk of premature death by 17 percent. If you drink coffee or tea with milk or sugar, then it will not provide any benefit. The researchers found that drinking coffee with high sugar or saturated fat does not provide any benefit. This research has been published in The Journal of Nutrition.

Author and researcher Fang Fang Zhang from Tufts University in the US said that these benefits of coffee are due to its bioactive ingredients. But the findings suggest that adding sugar or using fat in coffee can reduce the benefits of coffee.

Black coffee reduces the risk of death

The researchers analyzed various studies from 1999 to 2018. Which had information about the National Death. They looked at the reactions of more than 46 thousand young people aged 20 years and above. In this research, an attempt was made to know about the benefits of using coffee in different ways. In which the type of coffee, caffeinated or decaffeinated, sugar and saturated fat were studied.

Black tea reduces the risk of death by 17 percent

The researchers said that drinking black coffee reduces the risk of death by 14 percent. While drinking 2 to 3 cups of black tea daily, the risk of premature death is reduced by 17 percent. Coffee and black tea reduce the risk of heart disease. It also improves liver function and boosts metabolism.