S.Korea reports 1,65,890 new Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Feb 25 South Korea reported 1,65,890 more Covid-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 2,665,077, health authorities said on Friday.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 170,016 in the previous day, falling below 1,70,000 in three days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the new cases, 35,562 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 48,080 and 12,843 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 69,264, or 41.8 per cent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 141 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 28,866.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 655, up 74 from the previous day.

At least 94 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 7,783. The total fatality rate was 0.29 per cent.

The country has administered Covid vaccines to 44,835,692 people, or 87.4 per cent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,333,632, or 86.4 per cent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 31,002,534, or 60.4 per cent of the population.

