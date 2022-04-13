S.Korea to start 2nd booster shot programme for elderly people

Seoul, April 13 The South Korea's government said on Wednesday it will start the second booster shot programme for elderly people aged 60 and over.

It also plans to announce adjustments in social distancing Friday, which will center on normalizing everyday life to pre-pandemic days, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said in a virus response meeting.

Health officials have hinted at removing the limit on the number of people for private gatherings and the business curfew, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea has seen daily Covid-19 infections decline in recent days, reporting 210,755 cases on Tuesday after reaching its peak of more than 620,000 in mid-March.

