Sleep Health: Can This Simple Trick Really Help You Sleep in Just 10 Minutes?

We often try to sleep early at night, but we struggle and keep tossing and turning in bed for a long time, it's natural to wake up in the morning with a heavy head and an irritable mood. In today's fast-paced life, excessive use of mobile phones, mental stress, and irregular routines are rapidly increasing the problem of insomnia, or sleeplessness. In such situations, people often resort to sleeping pills, which can also have side effects.

Currently, a remedy related to Ayurveda is being widely discussed on various platforms. It is claimed that this remedy has been passed down since the time of the sages. This remedy was shared by a 22-year-old man and is said to be from ancient Ayurveda. It is claimed that this remedy induces deep sleep without any pills or side effects.

Almonds: A special mixture needs to be prepared about 30 minutes before going to bed at night. For this, take a glass of lukewarm milk and mix in a teaspoon of Brahmi powder or Ashwagandha powder. Add 4-5 almonds (which should be soaked beforehand, peeled, and ground) to this mixture. Then add a pinch of nutmeg powder and a teaspoon of honey.

After mixing all the ingredients well and drinking the mixture, it is advised to lie down in bed and take deep breaths for about 5 minutes. It is said that if this remedy is followed for 7 consecutive days, sleep will come within 10 minutes at night. It is also claimed that upon waking up in the morning, one feels refreshed, stress is reduced, and the mind remains calm. Memory and concentration also improve.

Always consult a doctor

Experts say that every person's body constitution is different. It is always best to consult a doctor or expert before trying any Ayurvedic or home remedies. Take extra care, especially if you already have a pre-existing medical condition. This is a simple remedy for people who are struggling with sleep problems.