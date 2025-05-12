Sleep Health: Midnight Screen Time Could Be Damaging Your Health; Here's Why

Sleeping is a natural process. Generally, everyone sleeps at night, while some people also sleep in the afternoon. Experts always advise getting about 7 to 8 hours of sleep. But now the time has come that health experts have also started giving advice on sleeping because people's lifestyle has changed a lot, which has affected sleep. Let's say the sleep time has reduced. Staying awake for a long time has become a daily routine for most people.

People who are in college or who have to work for a long time live their lives with half the sleep. Seeing this deteriorating sleep cycle, experts always tell people the importance of sleep, but still people ignore it.

Many studies have told about the side effects of poor sleep quality and the benefits of adequate sleep. Recently, an American doctor has given information in his social media post about the effects of staying up until midnight on our brain. Let's find out.

Indian-American doctor Saurabh Sethi has posted a video on social media, in which he said that if you always stay up until midnight, you may have to face physical and mental health problems.

Side effects of staying up late