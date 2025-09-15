Sleep Problems Alert: What Sleepless Nights and Morning Drowsiness Say About Your Health

Many people have disturb sleep cycle, even after trying to sleep early, they stay awake. While in morning, specially during office hours they feel sleepy. Daytime sleepiness and nighttime insomnia are not just a matter of habits, but can also be caused by various factors such as changes in the body, nutritional deficiencies, or mental stress. When the sleep cycle is disrupted, many problems such as fatigue, irritability, lack of concentration, and decreased work capacity occur. Find out what is lacking in the body. There are some common reasons that affect sleep.

If there is any problem related to sleep, the first thing that is found in the body is the deficiency of vitamin 'B12'. When B12 is reduced in the body, it affects the nervous system. Due to this, the body's energy decreases and continuous sleep occurs during the day. At the same time, if iron is reduced, hemoglobin in the blood decreases, oxygen supply decreases, and fatigue increases, leading to sleepiness. Vitamin 'D' deficiency also affects brain function and hormones, which is why you fall asleep while working during the day.

Furthermore, if the amount of magnesium and calcium decreases, the sleep cycle deteriorates. If the melatonin hormone is not produced properly in the body, you cannot sleep at night and feel tired during the day. This symptom is also seen due to diseases such as sleeping habits, excessive caffeine, excessive use of mobile, mental stress, depression, thyroid problems or sleep apnea.

As a solution to this, eating a balanced diet, spending some time in the sun, regular exercise, keeping a fixed bedtime, avoiding caffeine at night and doing meditation and pranayama to reduce stress are useful. If this problem persists for more than a few days, consult a doctor and get a blood test and other tests done. Because only after a correct diagnosis can the right dietary supplements or medication be started and the natural rhythm of sleep be restored.