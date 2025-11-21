Sleeping With Lights On? Here’s Why You Should Stop Immediately

Many people have habits of keeping lights on in their room before going to bed. But if you think their is nothing wrong in keeping lights on while sleeping then think again. Harvard University has conducted a research. So, let's find out whether the lights should be turned off or on while sleeping.

Researchers at Harvard University, a popular university in America, conducted a research on human sleep. This research has shown that if artificial light falls on your eyes while sleeping, can affect your heart and brain.

According to the research, even a little light that reaches your eyes while sleeping activates the brain, which increases blood flow in the arteries. Since the speed of physical activities slows down during sleep, the increased blood flow in this situation can affect the heart. This means that keeping the lights on at night can harm both the heart and the brain.

Most people do not sleep with the lights on at night. Some people sleep with the lights on due to nyctophobia, which is the fear of darkness. Some people keep the lights on so that they can see if they have to get up in the middle of the night. People who are under stress for a long time also sleep with the light on. Some people also keep the light on while sleeping because they are lazy.

Sleeping with the light on at night is very harmful to our health. According to a research by Harvard University, light has a negative effect on the entire body. If you sleep with the light on, you should change this habit now.