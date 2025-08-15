Sleeping with Mouth Open? Know the Hidden Health Risks

Getting sleep in todays lifestyle is not that easy. Due to hectic schedule and work-life imbalance, going to sleep and waking up has become hard. A person needs 7 to 8 hours of sleep at night is important to relieve fatigue during the day and to re-energize the brain. Not only how many hours you sleep matters, but our sleeping position is also important. If you sleep incorrectly, you start feeling pain in your back, neck or waist.

Many of us have the habit of sleeping with our mouth open and snoring. This has an adverse effect on our health. Breathing through our mouth causes many problems. Constant dryness in the mouth, which causes teeth and other health problems. Gums become inflamed and dirt starts accumulating on the teeth. Sleeping with an open mouth can indicate underlying health issues, even in the absence of cold, cough, or phlegm. A deviated nasal septum, where the septum cartilage obstructs one nasal passage, forcing mouth breathing during sleep, is one potential cause. Sleeping with our mouth open increases the risk of heart attack. During sleep, we breathe through our mouth instead of our nose, which does not get enough oxygen to the body. This affects the blood flow in the blood vessels and directly worsens the health of the heart.

Sleeping with our mouth open increases the risk of asthma. Because it makes the lungs work harder, which puts pressure on our heart. Sleeping with our mouth open allows bacteria from outside to enter the mouth easily. If you also have the habit of sleeping with your mouth open, consult a doctor in time.