Soha Ali Khan Shares Her Morning Detox Drink Recipe for Fitness and Health

Soha Ali Khan is one of the fittest actress in Bollywood, who often shares her secrets of being fit. She has balanced and fit lifestyle. Soha always emphasizes on her diet and exercise to keep herself fit. Recently, she shared a special recipe for her morning drink on social media. Soha starts her day by drinking a special morning drink. After a gym session, Soha shared an Instagram story of herself making juice. In the caption, she emphasized the importance of self-love and mentioned that she has been drinking white pumpkin on an empty stomach every morning for the last three months to detoxify and cool her body while promoting a healthy stomach.

White pumpkin juice has become an important part of Soha’s fitness routine. Soha says, just remember one thing, before making the juice, taste a small piece of the pumpkin—if it tastes bitter, throw it away immediately. Always use fresh, ripe and non-bitter white pumpkin to make juice. So that this health drink can give you the full benefits.’

This juice, is very beneficial for health. It is rich in fiber, vitamins and antioxidants. This morning drink of white pumpkin is a special drink with light and low calories, which keeps the digestive process smooth and gives the body energy throughout the day. It cools the body during summer days and helps to remove toxins. For this reason, many celebrities have started including it in their morning healthy drink these days.

Recipe:- Remove the skin of the white pumpkin juice properly with the help of a knife and cut it into small pieces. Put these pieces in a deep mixer bowl and add a little water on top. After that, blend the mixture properly by turning the mixer, and turn the mixture in the mixer until the juice becomes smooth. Now strain the prepared juice. Add a little lemon juice and a pinch of salt to the strained juice according to taste. Mix all the ingredients properly with a spoon and serve it chilled.

Benefits of drinking white pumpkin juice...

1. White pumpkin juice juice helps in removing toxins from the body and purifying the blood.

2. The fiber and enzymes improve digestion and reduce acidity, gas, and constipation.

3. This juice is low in fat and calories, and is also rich in fiber, making it a great drink for weight loss.

4. Regular consumption of kale juice helps control blood sugar levels.

5. It contains vitamin C, zinc, and other nutrients that strengthen the body's natural immune system.